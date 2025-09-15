Ditch AI subscriptions! Get ChatGPT, Gemini, and more with a one-time payment

TL;DR: Instead of paying separate monthly fees for the best AI tools, just get a 1min.AI lifetime subscription — available here for the best price on the web: $99.99 (MSRP $540).

Sick of paying monthly just to use AI? Now you don't have to. 1min.AI gives you lifetime access to ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Midjourney, and more of the world's most popular AI tools for a one-time payment. Plus, everything is available in a single dashboard, so you no longer have to hop between browser tabs all day long.

Whether you're writing blog posts, designing product images, generating code, translating text, or summarizing massive PDFs, 1min.AI brings together an entire suite of tools to automate your daily workflow. It's like having a full team of digital assistants.

The 1min.AI Advanced Business Plan gives you access to:

OpenAI : GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4, GPT-3.5

: GPT-4o, GPT-4 Turbo, GPT-4, GPT-3.5 Anthropic : Claude 3 Opus, Sonnet, Haiku

: Claude 3 Opus, Sonnet, Haiku Google : Gemini Pro 1.5 and 1.0

: Gemini Pro 1.5 and 1.0 Meta AI : Llama 3 and 2

: Llama 3 and 2 Midjourney, Stability.ai, and Leonardo.Ai for image generation

for image generation Mistral, Cohere, and other specialty models

And it's not just about generating new content. You can edit videos, enhance images, transcribe audio, summarize documents, and even interact with PDFs — all in one interface.

AI isn't going away, but the way we use it is changing fast. Instead of paying $20/month per app, you can future-proof your toolkit for one flat fee.

Get lifetime access to this all-in-one AI tool for $99.99 (MSRP $540).

1min.AI Advanced Business Plan Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.