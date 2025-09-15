Government cuts internet to all 5,000 residents of island after construction protests

Annobón is a seven-square-mile island of about 5000 people, and the smallest province of Equatorial Guinea. According to the Associated Press, the entire island has been cut off from the internet in retaliation for protests by some of its residents.

Last year, a number of the island's residents complained in writing to the government about Somagec, a Moroccan construction company. They opposed the company using dynamite explosions for construction and mining, alleging that it was causing pollution and damage to farmlands.

The government responded by imprisoning many who complained for over a year. The island has also been cut off from internet access since July. In the past, government-imposed internet outages intended to stem protests made exceptions for essential services, such as hospitals or banking, but this time, the entire island is affected.

Somagec, which is alleged to have ties to President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, denies any involvement in the internet shutdown and is currently using a private satellite internet service. Annobón's residents, meanwhile, are forced to use expensive cell service to communicate, and many have chosen to leave the island entirely.

