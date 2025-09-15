Japanese beverage CEO fired over CBD supplement scandal

Takeshi Niinami, Chairman and CEO of beverage giant Suntory Holdings, has resigned following a police investigation into his purchase of supplements allegedly containing THC, the psychoactive component in cannabis. Niinami, one of Japan's most prominent business leaders, claims he believed the CBD supplements from the United States were legal when he purchased them to help with jet lag.

Despite Niinami's assertions of innocence, Suntory's board unanimously demanded his resignation, determining his actions showed "a lack of awareness regarding supplements" that made him unsuitable for leadership. The company stated that strict compliance with regulations is fundamental for executives, regardless of the outcome of the investigation. In a statement about the forced resignation, the company said, "Please note that the supplements purchased by Takeshi Niinami are not products of Suntory Group."

The resignation marks a stunning fall for Niinami, who led Suntory for over a decade as its first CEO from outside the founding Torii family. Under his leadership, Suntory expanded globally, including the $16 billion acquisition of Beam Inc. in 2014.

