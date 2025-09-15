Kari Lake, whose child currently attends college, on universities: "Do not send your children into these indoctrination camps"

On Sunday evening, MAGA folks came together at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC for a memorial service and prayer vigil for Charlie Kirk. One "MAGA Star" (to quote The Daily Beast) who spoke, Kari Lake, who is senior advisor for the US Agency for Global Media, used the occasion to, again quoting The Daily Beast, "launch" a "conspiracy" about Charlie Kirk's killer. They go on:

Conspiracy-loving Kari Lake has claimed the suspect in Charlie Kirk's murder was "brainwashed" by attending college, labelling the educational institutions "indoctrination camps."

The suspect in Kirk's murder, Tyler Robinson, according to his grandmother, Debbie Robinson, comes from a family of Trump supporters. The Daily Beast reports that Robinson had received a scholarship to study engineering at Utah State University in 2021, but dropped out after one semester. He then enrolled in Dixie Technical College to pursue an electrical apprenticeship, and was in his third year at the time he was arrested. According to Lake, it was this one semester at Utah State University and his short time in technical school that helped "brainwash" him. A clip of Lake's speech was posted online by Acyn. Here's what she says in the short clip:

"We've got to stop this, folks. We can't let this go on. This violence has got to stop. It's got to stop. And I'm not going to say our side is perfect, but, dammit, this is coming from the other side. How does a 22-year-old become so filled with hate? Five years earlier I was told he was a Trump supporter and we send our kids off to college and they brainwashed them. I am making a plea to mothers out there. Do not send your children into these indoctrination camps. Don't do it. Do not do it."

The Daily Beast quotes more of Lake's speech, which included the following statements:

"We have lived through the most horrific brainwashing campaign in the history of mankind. And the very fact that we're all here means we have somehow survived it. We've survived it." "But too many youngsters are not surviving it. And we got to stand up. Because some things are non-negotiable. Our children's minds and futures are non-negotiable."

Nevermind that at least one of Kari Lake's own children currently attends an R1 ("Research 1," the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education category for universities that have "very high research activity") university in Arizona — as confirmed by a glance at their LinkedIn page (which I won't repost here because I'm not into doxing people).

But that doesn't seem to matter to folks convinced that universities are the problem. Over on X, folks like Laura Loomer are echoing the accusations that universities are "brainwashing" students, and are calling for the "defunding" of higher education. Loomer posted on Sunday afternoon: "It's time to defund American universities. You don't need to go to college. Charlie Kirk didn't go to college." The Daily Beast reports that Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, Harmeet Dhillon, "backed up Loomer, posting in response, 'I'm on it. And all the other haters at our American-funded schools.'"

Welp.

Previously:

• While Kari Lake moans about slow vote counting, Katie Hobbs slowly inches ahead

• Defamation lawsuit against Arizona loser Kari Lake advances

• From Trump's darling to GOP pariah: Kari Lake's senate dreams crumble

• Donald Trump suffers from a case of 'the ick' with Kari Lake — tries to nudge her away from Mar-a-Lago