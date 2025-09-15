Man and his senior dog are a heartwarming example of unconditional love

We all need more heartwarming stories right about now, so in the spirit of giving you something that might help you feel better in these trying times, even momentarily, I'm sharing the absolutely wonderful story of a man named Dennis Gerard and his senior dog Piper. I can't stop visiting their social media, and can't get enough of the sweet videos Dennis shares of his adorable 18-year-old Miniature Pinscher that he describes as having "a heart of gold." On their YouTube channel, "Frosted Dog," Dennis explains that their purpose is to celebrate "the beauty of senior dogs." They go on:

We share stories, tips, humor, and real-life caregiving moments to inspire and support anyone who loves dogs with frosted faces. Follow along for heartfelt moments, lighthearted skits, and product insights that help make life better for senior pups and their people.

I love watching the wonderful bond between Dennis and Piper. Dennis takes Piper on road trips, for bike rides, and to see the sights at the grocery store. Dennis lovingly feeds Piper his meals with some special, handy food dishes placed at accessible angles, then Piper snoozes in his lap after eating. Piper even recently got treated to a special spa day in the mountains on vacation, where, with the help of Dennis, he exercised his hind legs in the warm water of a hot tub and enjoyed some fresh mountain air.

My favorite videos are of Dennis treating Piper to baths. Dennis states that every week, he shares the "quiet ritual" of a bath with Piper. He explains:

When he lost his sight, his hearing, and his memory began to fade, I started giving him immersive baths. What began as care became comfort, a place where his old body rests and our bond deepens. Like the song says, these cuts we carry only heal with love. Senior dogs don't need pity, they need patience, presence, and a hand to steady them as the sun sets slower each day. From one frosted soul to another, we remind you: cherish the simple moments, because they're everything.

In this video of one of their best friend baths, you can see Dennis holding Piper so he can practice paddling, and then can see a very relaxed Piper settle into a long snuggly embrace. Dennis states, "we've had a thousand baths together, but everyone feels like the first, and maybe the last." He also explains that, "This isn't just a bath, it's a ritual of love and trust," and ends by stating, "If you're lucky, you'll grow old with your dog too." Indeed, I hope to share many more years with my doggos Henry Rollins and Jaxon Pawlick. We should all be so lucky!

Dennis rescued Piper when he was about a year old, when he and his brother were abandoned in a box on the doorstep of a shelter in Jacksonville, Florida. Dennis nursed Piper back from malnourishment, and they quickly became best friends. Now, 17 years later, Piper is blind, deaf, and toothless, and suffers from dementia. Through it all, though, the precious pup has "the biggest heart" Dennis has ever known. In this video, Dennis describes every day with Piper as a "gift," stating: "From adapting to blindness and memory loss to still insisting on being carried like royalty, his spirit reminds me — and hopefully you — what unconditional love really looks like." He also recounts funny anecdotes about Piper, including how Piper fakes an injured leg to get more treats — and how Dennis, of course, obliges, because Piper is "the cutest puppy ever" who deserves the "best of everything." Dennis truly loves Piper, and the feeling is obviously mutual. I love seeing how safe and content Piper is around Dennis — exactly the way it should be. Thanks, Dennis and Piper, for being such a great example of love and companionship. Y'all are truly best friend goals!

See more of Dennis and Piper on their YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook.

