Man in custody after allegedly damaging Charlie Kirk memorial at Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix

I recently ventured to the Charlie Kirk memorial at the Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix Arizona. I was there on Sunday afternoon, so I missed the arrest that happened earlier in the day. While I was there I did see some presence of officers and cars from the Phoenix Police Department, but hadn't yet heard about the events that happened earlier Sunday morning.

Around 9:30 am, a visitor to the memorial was captured on film running through part of the memorial, stepping on or over flags, flowers, and other mementos left by mourners. In the video, which was posted by Fox 10 Phoenix (without sound), you can also see a man in a blue shirt and white hat grab the man by his shoulders and throw him to the ground. A few others quickly gather around the man and pull him up, and it looks like some bystanders are quickly joined by a police officer, who leans him against a wall and handcuffs him. Fox 10 Phoenix reports:

Phoenix Police say Ryder Corral, 19, destroyed a memorial for Charlie Kirk at the Phoenix headquarters for Turning Point USA on Sept. 14. The suspect was reportedly taken down by witnesses before officers took him into custody. The suspect is Ryder Corral, 19. He appeared to be wearing the same shirt as Tyler Robinson, who is accused of shooting and killing Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

AZ Family adds that Phoenix Police officers were already on location, assisting with traffic control, when they "were directed to the man accused of damaging a community memorial in front of Turning Point USA headquarters near 48th Street and Beverly Road." They provide more information:

The suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Ryder Corral, was detained by witnesses until he was taken into custody by responding officers. There were no serious injuries. Corral will be booked on multiple charges to include criminal damage and disorderly conduct. More details are expected to be released Sunday afternoon after Corral has been formally booked.

Stay safe out there, friends.

