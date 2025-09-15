Taxpayers footing the bill for officers charging sober drivers with DUI

There are hundreds of cases of sober drivers being charged with DUI. The lawsuits are becoming costly for taxpayers.

Tennessee has been particularly plagued by one worthless officer who seems to be allowed to continue terrorizing folks. These fake DUIs are terrible for the victims and really disrupt their lives. Perhaps the financial penalties will be enough to curb the behavior, however, it doesn't seem like their bosses want to see it end.

