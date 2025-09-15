Congress ordered all monuments to and base names honoring Confederate leadership, men who rebelled against the Constitutional government of the United States of America and attempted to overthrow it, removed but Donald Trump wants them honored.

It was not clear how West Point could return General Lee's portrait to the library without violating the law, which emerged from the protests that followed George Floyd's killing by Minneapolis police officers in 2020. "At West Point, the United States Military Academy is prepared to restore historical names, artifacts, and assets to their original form and place," said Rebecca Hodson, the Army's communications director. "Under this administration, we honor our history and learn from it — we don't erase it." … In recent years, Mr. Trump has argued that the decision to rename the bases stemmed from a broader effort to erase the country's traditions and heritage. He also has praised General Lee "as the greatest strategist of them all," and suggested that "except for Gettysburg" he would have won the Civil War. NY Times

Trump clearly doesn't know much about the US Civil War. Lee was overaggressive and got lucky in most battles. He was facing Union leadership, who vastly outnumbered him and would easily win a war of attrition. At Gettysburg, Lee's strategy was terrible, and the Confederate leadership was incompetent. If the A.P. Hill followed through on Day 1, the Confederates likely would have controlled Cemetery Hill. Had General J.E.B. Stuart been doing his job, Lee would have known that the Union was in a secure position, and that General Longstreet, the potential non-idiot, was right; the charge was a fool's errand. Pickett would not have blindly followed orders out of a belief in the infallibility of Lee, who clearly wasn't infallible, as he ordered a three-quarter-mile charge across an open field with terrible artillery support. As it is, Lee ordered 12,500 men into a meat grinder. It was only a matter of time til Lee's aggression destroyed his army, even against overly cautious Union generals. Also, Lee is a traitor.

