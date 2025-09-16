At 89, philosopher Bertrand Russell wrote a masterful response to a fascist leader seeking legitimacy

In 1962, Sir Oswald Mosley, leader of the British Union of Fascists, invited Nobel-winning philosopher Bertrand Russell to a debate. Mosley aimed to persuade Russell of fascism's merits.

Russell, who was 89 at the time, replied:

22 January 1962 Sir Oswald Mosley,

5, Lowndes Court,

Lowndes Square,

London, S.W.1. Dear Sir Oswald, Thank you for your letter and for your enclosures. I have given some thought to our recent correspondence. It is always difficult to decide on how to respond to people whose ethos is so alien and, in fact, repellent to one's own. It is not that I take exception to the general points made by you but that every ounce of my energy has been devoted to an active opposition to cruel bigotry, compulsive violence, and the sadistic persecution which has characterised the philosophy and practice of fascism. I feel obliged to say that the emotional universes we inhabit are so distinct, and in deepest ways opposed, that nothing fruitful or sincere could ever emerge from association between us. I should like you to understand the intensity of this conviction on my part. It is not out of any attempt to be rude that I say this but because of all that I value in human experience and human achievement. Yours sincerely, Bertrand Russell

Russell was a lifelong pacifist until World War II, when he decided that fighting against Hitler was the "lesser of two evils."

[Via Letters of Note / It Is Happening]

Previously:

• 'Don't be certain of anything' Bertrand Russell's 1951 guide to fighting fanaticism is more relevant than ever

• Bertrand Russell knew all about the MAGA threat in 1959

• Bertrand Russell's advice to internet commenters

• Why you often believe people who see the world differently are wrong