First fully illustrated edition of "1Q84" features purple cloth binding and die-cut slipcase

Haruki Murakami's 1Q84, a sprawling, hypnotic tale of love, danger, and dreamlike dislocation is getting a beautiful Folio Society edition.



For the first time, Murakami's 1000-plus-page magnum opus is being released in a fully illustrated edition, with artwork by Colombian illustrator Daniel Liévano. Liévano has become something of an in-house Murakami artist for Folio, having already collaborated on Kafka on the Shore, Norwegian Wood, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, and A Wild Sheep Chase.

This new edition comes as a two-volume set bound in purple cloth and housed in a slipcase with a die-cut circle that reveals one of the two moons that features in the book. Inside are 12 color illustrations, including five double-page spreads, along with over sixty motifs printed in purple and orange throughout the text. The endpapers also carry Liévano's surreal flourish, with subtle variations between front and back. It is as much a stunning object of book art as it is a groundbreaking novel.

"The overall package design is a tribute to magical realism," says Folio editor Sophia Schoepfer. "The alternate realities and dreamlike sequences that fill 1Q84 guided the design choices."

Liévano describes illustrating Murakami as being both a challenge and a gift. "I believe something similar happens in Murakami's literature," he notes. "Regardless of whether a book is about twisted religious cults, wind-up birds, adolescents with unbearable pain, or talking cats, there's always a leitmotif where artistic dancing is allowed and the author's identity quietly shines through."

The Folio Society edition of 1Q84 is available beginning September 16, 2025, priced at $215/£150. You can find it at The Folio Society's site.



Here are a few of Daniel Liévano's illustrations from the book, shared exclusively with Boing Boing.

1Q84, Folio Society. Used with permission

Image from 1Q84, illustrated edition, The Folio Society. Used with permission

Image from 1Q84, illustrated edition, The Folio Society. Used with permission

Image from 1Q84, illustrated edition, The Folio Society.

Previously:

• Stella Im Hultberg: exclusive preview of new paintings