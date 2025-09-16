Fragrances inspired by classic home computers of the 1980s

In remembering the Commodore 64 or ZX Spectrum, one likely recalls the simpler graphics and gameplay of the 8-bit era, or perhaps those distinctive 1980s chiptune harmonies. One probably does not think of each system's distinctive odor. Andrews UK did, though, and now makes available four classic fragrances for the discerning, aging gamer.

Each exceptional scent combines the fun and playful nostalgia of retro gaming with the satisfaction of smelling and feeling good. With packaging designs that nod to the classic home computers that inspired them, these are more than just fragrances; each 100ml bottle is a wearable collectable.

The options are TheC64, inspired by the Commodore 64, The Spectrum, inspired by the Spectrum, and a his 'n' hers pairing of ZX81 pour homme and ZX80 eau de parfum. All are available for pre-order and will be delivered in time for Christmas.