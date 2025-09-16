"I was scammed out of $130,000" — tech professional victim of Google phishing scam

On June 19th, David Scoville received a call from someone claiming to be Google Support. The caller warned of an attempt to take over Scoville's account, complete with a fake death certificate. What sealed the deal was an email from "legal@google.com" that appeared legitimate in Gmail's iOS app.

The scammer convinced Scoville to share a verification code, granting access to his Gmail, Google Drive, and crucially, his Google Authenticator codes. Within 40 minutes, the attacker drained Scoville's Coinbase account of $80,000 in crypto (now worth $130,000).

Scoville, who works in tech and designs authentication experiences, was stunned by the sophistication of the attack. He points to two critical flaws in Google's security:

Phishing emails from "@google.com" made it through Gmail's filters. Google Authenticator's cloud sync feature, enabled by default, gave the attacker access to 2FA codes.

"Google has become the vault of our digital lives — and that vault had cracks," Scoville writes. "This mistake cost me $130,000 and months of peace of mind. If my story stops even one person from falling for a scam like this, it will be worth sharing."

