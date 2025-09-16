Making Animal Crossing more real — and more terrifying – with AI chatbots

Ahh, Animal Crossing, everybody's favorite crushing debt simulator with cute animals. A common criticism of the last game in the series was its limited pool of dialogue for each possible animal personality type, with even the previous 3DS title beating it out for variety.

Thankfully, an unhinged software engineer has managed to painstakingly connect the original GameCube version of Animal Crossing to a modern LLM, allowing for unique, context-aware dialogue (and making each villager aware they're in a simulation for extra existential dread). I'm a big fan of the proletarian uprising against Tom Nook.

This is the kind of thing I feel like chatbots should be used for. I'm less keen on the widespread attempts to substitute human connection for them.