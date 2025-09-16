Music-impregnated milk? 1910 experiment claims songs made cow's milk taste better

In 1910, an experiment was conducted to see if music made milk taste better. According to Weird Universe, nine musicians got together and played various songs, including the "Blue Danube" waltz, while farmers milked 61 cows. The experiment was featured in a newspaper article called "Music Charms Cow".

The article explains: "The music calmed the nerves of the cows and their udders let down all the milk in them." Apparently, the milk "tasted better and had a more happy effect upon the drinkers than the milk served which had not been 'music impregnated.'" This sounds like a skit straight out of Portlandia, even though it happened in the early 20th century.

I wouldn't be surprised if "music impregnated milk" became popular amongst hipsters. The genre of music played to the cows could even be listed on the milk carton, which would be a factor in causing a certain mood in the milk-drinker. And of course, it would be $25 or more for a carton.

