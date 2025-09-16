Sen. Cory Booker lays into FBI's Kash Patel: "I'm not afraid of you!" (video)

As FBI bungler Kash Patel sat for questioning before Sen. Cory Booker at this morning's oversight hearing, all hell broke loose.

Apparently, the Democratic senator hit a sore spot when he told Patel that Trump was "not loyal to people like you." Oof. And then he whacked the spot again, telling Patel — who was criticized even by conservatives for botching Charlie Kirk's murder investigation — he was "not long for this job."

Patel fired back, trying to pin the division in the United States on Booker, while Booker blamed it on Patel. Naturally, a screaming match ensued, with both men pointing fingers at each other, culminating with Booker telling the FBI Director, "I'm not afraid of you!" (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

Let's just hope that raising your voice at a Republican doesn't fall under Pam Bondi's definition of hate speech.

"I am not afraid of you!" — Cory Booker and Kash Patel start yelling at each other pic.twitter.com/4xSWnppPYk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2025

