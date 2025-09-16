Slug caught red-handed in doorbell prank that kept residents up all night

This slug has been found guilty of pranking an apartment block in Bavaria, southern Germany, with incessant doorbell ringing in the middle of the night. When residents of the apartment had enough of the noise and harassment, some decided to call the police. When the police came to investigate, expecting a rowdy group of teenage pranksters, they instead found the real culprit: a slug.

The slug had been having a field day, sliding around on the door bell plate and creating the ruckus. Although caught in the act of keeping residents awake far past midnight, the slug had nothing to say for himself about the incident. When police arrived and found him, he stared up at them, speechless and stoic.

The slug also left a slime trail on the doorbell pad, and did not offer to clean up after himself. Although the slug got off easy this time, his shenanigans have made headlines in the news. I sincerely hope that this slug will take accountability for his reckless actions and learn to mind his manners.



