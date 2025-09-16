Steam president faces weekly abuse in gaming community

As Valve co-founder and president and head of the company's distribution service Steam, there are very few people out there who have done more for PC gaming than legendary developer Gabe Newell. Evidently, though, even he is not immune to the occasional toxicity of the online gaming community. Speaking in a foreword message for yearly DOTA 2 tournament The International, Newell had this to say:

Hi, I'm Gabe Newell. 14 years ago, we held the first International in Cologne, Germany. For me, that first International was awesome. It was awesome to see the skill of the players and the enthusiasm of the community. Before that first International, I really enjoyed the game. But after The International, I loved the game. It's not just the game I love, but the community. Sure, people talk shit at me in chat, and about once a week people say, hey noob, uninstall the game and [censored]. But that's really about their enthusiasm, and the energy that they bring, and that's why, after all these years, I still play Dota every day.

Painting it as enthusiasm is certainly optimistic on Newell's part, but I get where he's coming from. Next time you're playing an online game, be a little conscientious — you never know who you could be shit-talking.