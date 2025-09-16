Trump's DOJ considers dissent to be "hate speech"

Trump's lapdog Attorney General, Pam Bondi, has vowed to go after people who employ "hate speech," where hate speech is any speech Donald Trump hates. Trump is already threatening journalists who ask about this clearly illegal move.

Trump is directly threatening a journalist, and it's a bad sign. The march towards full-blown dictatorship and fascism continues in these United States. Here is another fine example:

All of this on the heels of an unhinged $15 billion lawsuit against the NY Times for publishing articles Trump doesn't like:

President Donald Trump is demanding $15 billion in a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times, an amount that exceeds the market cap of the company. He accuses the newspaper of being a "virtual mouthpiece" for the Democratic Party. This comes months after the parent company of CBS News agreed to pay $16 million to settle a $20 billion lawsuit brought by Donald Trump, who objected to the way CBS News's "60 Minutes" edited an interview with Kamala Harris. The lawsuit is the latest attempt to silence critical news coverage by filing legally dubious lawsuits. Democracy Now

Seems unrecognizable to the country Schoolhouse Rock! taught me about.

