The body of 21-year-old Delta State University student Demartravion "Trey" Reed was found hanging in a tree by the campus pickleball courts. A few hours later, 36-year-old Cory Zukatis was also found hanged in a wooded area outside a casino in Vicksburg.

Officials claim that no foul play is suspected in either case and are strangely considering Reed's death a suicide. Reed was found with three broken limbs and hung from a tree.

As authorities look into it as a suicide, speculation is everywhere. Social media has been abuzz with theories and outrage, some pointing to evidence of physical abuse on Reed's corpse. One of the viral messages read: "Tell me, Trey Reed was found beaten with three broken limbs. What the f*** kind of suicide is that?" The tragedy loomed over what should have been a week of pride in Delta State. The university, having previously announced it would start its centennial observances on the same day, called off all observances and closed classes. Counseling services were available to the students and staff. Where is the Buzz

Mississippi officials seem to have a bizarre understanding of suicide, and folks are scared:

Little is to be learned about Zukatis's latter days or the circumstances surrounding his death. No evidence indicating foul play has yet been released by authorities, but the circumstantial resemblance to Reed's death, namely, both men suspended from trees in the state of Mississippi within several hours of one another, has the nation in an uproar. The two tragedies so close in time and space have generated huge speculation and bereavement on the internet. There are some voices suggesting the deaths might not even be suicides. One user commented: "Two young people lynched in Mississippi. Two children. They had aspirations and a family. Police are already trying to convince us this is a suicide." Where is the Buzz

