17 extraordinary gardens to visit before winter hibernation begins

There's a few months left before winter turns many of us into hermits. It's the perfect time to visit an outdoor garden before you hunker down for the colder months. Here's a list of 17 outdoor gardens to explore, shared by Atlas Obscura.

At Il Giardino dei Tarocchi (The Garden of Tarot) in Capalbio, Italy, you can walk amongst giant sculptures of the main characters on Tarot Cards. It took 20 years for Niki de Saint Phalle, a French sculptor and filmmaker, to build all of the mosaic covered sculptures. The sculptures are huge, and the artist even lived inside the Sphinx-like Empress for a while (which is card III in the deck).

​​Nêgo's Garden in Brazil is another destination on this list that looks incredible. This garden is filled with giant moss-covered sculptures of people. They look like forest-beings that crawled up from the earth. This place looks like so much fun to hike to.

Every garden around the world on this list looks unique and worth a visit. If none of them are near you, check out the local indoor and outdoor gardens in your city. There are often hidden gems that make for a new adventure in your hometown.

See also: These two books are guiding my vegetable garden