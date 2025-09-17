A lawsuit beyond parody: Trump's $15 billion fantasy filing is his craziest yet

Convicted felon and liable for sexual assault, Donald Trump loves bullying with lawsuits, but this one is sheer lunacy.

"This is a stunningly pathological lawsuit even by Trumpian standards" former prosecutor Ken White joked on Bluesky. "It reads as if he was holding a gun to the head of the child of the lawyer drafting it."

Publicnotice.co

Clearly, the Orange Menace has had enough luck obtaining paid settlements to drop his generally baseless lawsuits, encouraging return trips to the well. This time, however, he isn't even bothering to try to find a single leg to stand on and is just throwing crap at the New York Times.

This is not law: "Defendants each desire for President Trump fail politically and financially. Each feels actual malice towards President Trump in the colloquial sense: that is, each — Craig, Buettner, Baker, and Schmidt, as individuals, and the Times and Penguin's relevant executives as corporations — subjectively wishes to harm President Trump, and each wish to manipulate public opinion to President Trump's disadvantage to worsen his current and future political and economic prospects. Put bluntly, Defendants baselessly hate President Trump in a deranged way." It's a performative stunt in hopes of bullying the paper into giving Trump more favorable coverage and possibly shaking loose a few dollars. Publicnotice.co

Previously:

• New York Times responds to Donald Trump's lawsuit threat: bring it on

• Trump files $10 billion lawsuit against Wall Street Journal over alleged Epstein birthday card

• Trump ordered to pay $392K in legal fees over frivolous lawsuit

• Judge tosses Trump's performative lawsuit against Hillary and the DNC