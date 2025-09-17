Alleged texts of accused murderer Tyler Robinson sound nothing like how people his age actually speak

These texts read less like a twenty-something's messages and more like manufactured evidence.

The texts I receive from my college-age daughter are mostly single-letter replacements for entire words, punctuated with "bro" as if she were a SoCal Gen Xer, utilizing the omnipotent word "dude." These alleged Tyler Robinson texts seem closer to what we'd expect from a WWII letter home from the battlefront than a kid weaned on instant messaging. The story told also seems to cover all the weird holes and evidentiary problems folks have been calling about the overshared information Kash & Company have been bungling.

via MeidasTouch

