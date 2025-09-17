Dig this funkified AI/AC/DC version of Back in Black

I despise A.I. as much as the next guy, but it can't be ignored forever. And I have to report that, after the trillions of dollars spent on it, and the hectares of forests felled and tonnes of glaciers melted, I've finally found something produced by it that I like.

This song posted on YouTube reimagines AC/DC's "Back in Black" as a funk/soul song. The account Fake Music says it uses A.I., but I've got to believe there's a lot of human creativity behind this, and A.I. is used as a tool.

I'm blown away this version, and I think it proves my longstanding belief that the original song has got some funk to it as well.

If you like your funk versions of non-funk songs more organically created, I recommend Oli Howe (@oli_howe_keys), who posted on Instagram a fantastic version of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" with funk chords. I have nothing against Swift's music, but it never grabbed me as it did my daughters. This totally grabbed me.

Thank you, Oli.