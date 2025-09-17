Fox Fascist, Jesse Watters, shows how fascism works

Fascism enthusiast Jesse Watters threatens anyone who calls a fascist a fascist with arrest or ostracism.

After a few days of telling us how their murdered white supremacist stood for free speech and everything "American." MAGA morons are now working extra hard to limit everyone's free speech but theirs. For years, these folks have performed a weird song and dance about how they love the "original" Constitution, while they crap all over it. We've got the military policing civilians, in direct violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, and an Attorney General who wants to prosecute Office Depot employees for not printing flyers in support of a cause she likes; suddenly, "Businesses cannot discriminate," unless it is denying folks a wedding cake based on who they love.

