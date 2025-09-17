Have a laugh at the hilarity of of Tucker Carson attacking Pam Bondi

No one defends free speech harder than a man who makes a living off of hate speech. When I heard Tucker Carlson say "a human being with a soul, a free man, has a right to say what he believes," I yukked so hard, I peed.

Pam Bondi's suggestion that the Trump administration might just do something about Americans spouting hate speech got Carlsons' nuts in a serious twist. Fox gave him What makes all this feel absolutely amazing is that, earlier today, Bondi clarified what she meant on Monday when she said that the Justice Department would be gunning for anyone sassing on about toxic, racist or political crap that almost always comes from a place of fear, hate or buying into negative propaganda, wholesale: she isn't looking to prosecute hate speech — especially with how much MAGA goons love being able say whatever crap comes to mind. Rather, she wants to beat down any speech that incites violence.

I guess Tucker doesn't read Axios.

