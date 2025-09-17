Jimmy Kimmel taken off the air after comments made about Charlie Kirk

They call Disneyland the Magic Kingdom. The way they've been going of late makes me think that maybe that magic's coming from Mickey walking the left-hand path. This past Monday, ABC, a TV and radio network owned by the Walt Disney Company, pulled Jimmy Kimmel off the air for suggesting that MAGA Republicans were using the death of Charlie Kirk to gain political ground:

Jimmy Kimmel Live will be pre-empted indefinitely," a spokesperson for the Disney-owned network said in a statement to the BBC. On Monday night's monologue, Kimmel said the "MAGA gang" was trying to score political points off Kirk's murder.

I love a government that's all for free speech, except for when it contradicts its interests.

Trump and Kimmel have had a mutual hate for one another for some time now. According to the BBC, on Wednesday, Brendan Carr, chairman of the FCC and a Trump appointee with his nose so far up Trump's ass he can smell the Big Macs, said that Kimmel's conduct was:

"the sickest conduct possible" as he urged Disney to take action.

Broadcasters have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest." "Continuing to give Mr Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue."

Cooler heads like Pam Bondi. And Steve Bannon. And Anna Paulina Luna. And Donald Trump, Also Senator Jim Banks. Or Elon Musk. And lest we forget: Sam Hyde, Erik Prince, Palmer Lucky, the goof that runs the Captive Dreamer MAGA account on Twitter. They've all said whatever they want about the Kirk assassination or a dozen other dumpster fires, on multiple platforms, without the FCC saying so much Boo.