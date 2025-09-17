Meet Frank the playful armadillo

Frank is a charming, cute armadillo who loves to play. Watching him is a joy!

I had a friend named Frank once who was a total downer. I would much rather travel Europe with Frank the Armadillo; he seems cool and not a jerk. I will never forget the evening Bozo Frank, the non-Armadillo, asked the rest of us if we could order "an expensive bottle of wine," and another travelling companion replied, "How about we get a good bottle?"

