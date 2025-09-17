Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely to be the best-looking game ever made when it launches in the middle of next year. There's just something special about how the PS2 entries feel, though, and I say this as someone who started gaming with the PS3. Any Austin, best known for exploring tiny intricacies in games, has zoomed out significantly to examine just why these far less convincing virtual worlds might be more appealing than their 4K descendants, and why exploring them might even be more rewarding.

Is Grand Theft Auto 3 still a good game? By today's standards, absolutely not. Even so, there's just something about Liberty City at midnight that transports you to another place entirely.