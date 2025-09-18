Accused Kirk shooter used "Donald Trump" alias on Steam

Bloomberg reports: "US law enforcement is building a profile on suspected Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson, including his use of Donald Trump's name as a pseudonym on Valve Corp.'s Steam video-game platform."

Also of interest: "The report further noted that other games Robinson played frequently included Pictopix, Deep Rock Galactic, Viscera Cleanup Detail (a game where players clean up sci-fi carnage) and PowerWash Simulator."

I am not sure how the MAGA set will turn this into a "radical liberalization," but be ready.

Previously:

• Alleged texts of accused murderer Tyler Robinson sound nothing like how people his age actually speak

• Kirk murder suspect arrested: never voted, no coherent politics, just toxic memes

• Alleged Kirk shooter's bullet casings reveal far-right Groyper connections