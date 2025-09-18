Ancient gold bracelet of Pharaoh Amenemope disappears from Cairo museum

A golden band that belonged to King Amenemope, a pharaoh of Egypt's 21st Dynasty, has mysteriously gone missing from the restoration laboratory of Cairo's Egyptian Museum.

A 3,000-year-old gold bracelet has gone missing from a restoration laboratory of Cairo's Egyptian Museum, the country's antiquities ministry said.

The bracelet, described as a golden band adorned with "spherical lapis lazuli beads," belonged to King Amenemope, a pharaoh of Egypt's 21st Dynasty (1070-945 BC).

The ministry, in its statement issued late Tuesday, did not specify when the piece was last seen.

Egyptian media outlets said the loss was detected in recent days during an inventory check, though this could not be confirmed.

An internal probe has been opened, and antiquities units across all Egyptian airports, seaports and land border crossings nationwide have been alerted, the ministry said.