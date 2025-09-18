Aye-aye caught picking nose with finger reaching its throat

Back in 2022, we briefly mentioned that an aye-aye had been caught on film "digging for gold," i.e., practicing rhinotillexis, or, in other words, picking its nose. However, somehow, we failed to actually provide video evidence of said aye-aye, and, honestly, you really need to see it for yourself.

This quick one-minute video from Natural History Museum, London asks the question, "Why do aye-ayes pick and eat their snot?" and provides the footage (fast forward to the 25-second mark if you want to skip straight to the action) which is, I admit, pretty creepy but also kind of mesmerizing. In the video — which features the first aye-aye caught on film picking her nose, a cutie named Kali who lives at the Duke Lemur Center — the hosts explain that aye-ayes use their eerily long middle finger — which is normally a tool for tapping on trees and logs to find and extract grubs — to dig into their nose, extract mucus, and eat it (this is called "mucophagy"). They also explain that about 12 species of primates, including humans, are known to pick their nose. Why do aye-ayes do this? They speculate that perhaps removing the dry mucus helps relieve irritation. And if they eat the snot, like the aye-aye caught on film, this could boost the immune system. Scientific American explains that, in fact, some research does posit that perhaps nose picking helps strengthen an aye-aye's immune system, but we don't really know for sure. And in this longer, six-minute video (warning: it includes a taxidermy aye-aye) also from Natural History Museum, London, the hosts speculate that the picking and eating might help reduce cavities. They stress, though, again, that we don't really know, so more research is warranted.

Natural History Museum, London also has a companion article with a terrific quote from Roberto Portela Miguez, Senior Curator in charge of mammals at the museum, and a co-author on a research study about aye-aye nose-picking behavior based on the rare footage — "A review of nose picking in primates with new evidence of its occurrence Daubentonia madagascariensis" — that was published in 2002 in the Journal of Zoology. Miguez states: "When I first saw this video, I was really struck by the nose picking . . . It's a surprise because aye-ayes are quite an iconic species, so you would think it would have been reported somewhere before now." He goes on:

"We were in for an even bigger surprise when we used CT scanning to see how the nose picking works internally, and the scan was mind-blowing. We were shocked from the reconstruction that the aye-aye's finger could reach through its nose almost to the back of its throat."

If you want to read the study in Journal of Zoology, here you go. And if you want to see one of the best scientific drawings I've seen, which illustrates exactly how far back in an aye-aye's head that weird long finger reaches, check out this article.

Enjoy watching Kali picking and eating her boogers! Aye-ayes, they're just like us!

Previously:

• Beyond the looks: The amazing world of of the eerie-looking aye-eye and other 'repulsive' creatures

• Scientists find that healthcare workers who pick their noses were more likely to develop COVID-19 than those who refrained

• What is this weird animal sound I recorded?

• Here are the weirdest animal behaviors discovered in 2022

• Where cute meets creepy in the animal kingdom