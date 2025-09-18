Canceling AppleTV+ is the right thing to do

You know what? As much as it pains me to say it, Jason is right: The failure to give a damn about freedom of speech needs to come with a price. I can't afford to get rid of my iPhone or MacBook Pro. But in the wake of Tim Apple giving President Trump a gold-plated bribe gift earlier this year. I wrote about it, but shamefully, didn't do a damn thing after the fact. So, as much as I'd love to catch the new season of Slow Horses at the end of the month, I decided to end my Apple TV+ subscription.

Outside of Apple TV+, the only other service I subscribe to is Shudder and that's owned by AMC Networks Incorporated. While I'll never forgiven them for how long The Walking Dead ran for, so far, they haven't bowed down and cancelled anything to avoid the wrath of wet shit covered in orange concealer. I can live with that… unless AMC puckers up, down the road.

I know full well that my saying nay to a $15 monthly fleecing for content I'll never own isn't going to do a helluva lot in the grand scheme of things. But I can't sit here flapping my gums about all the greasy dealing the current administration is luxuriating in and then turn around to support a company that has bent the knee. Given that Apple's PR team watches for the work and keeps a dossier of anyone who writes about them (I've seen mine) I'm almost positive that I'll be back on the black list, if I'm not already. No more loaned review samples for me. But if that's the price of doing the right thing, I can definately live with it.

Americans are no wiser than the Europeans who saw democracy yield to fascism, Nazism, or communism. Our one advantage is that we might learn from their experience. — Timothy Snyder



