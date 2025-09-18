Grandpa Pudding Brains' impossible promise on drug prices and other flubs

Not only is Donald Trump unable to pronounce the names of countries, but he also struggles with basic math and mistakes the phrase "a big ocean" as some sort of defense against a country with a Navy, Air Force, and ICBMs.

A 1000% decrease means subtracting 10× the original price:

Original price: $30

1000% of $30 = $300

$30 − $300 = −$270

The result is a negative $270, which is nonsensical for pricing. It is impossible, or we are going to be paid to take our meds.

Here, Ol' Puddin' Brains thinks "a big ocean" is a buffer against Russian aggression. Was the Pacific not big enough to protect Pearl Harbor? Also, the United States eastern seaboard is littered with German U-boats.

Here, Trump takes credit for ending a war between a country he can't pronounce, Azerbaijan, and "Albania," which is not at war with Azerbaijan. He means Armenia, as Albania doesn't even share a border with Azerbaijan. If he doesn't know which countries were involved, I would hazard a guess he didn't help much.

