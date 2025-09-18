Hate the new iOS 26 design? Here's how to make your iPhone pretty again

Apple iPhone owners were treated to the unconventionally handsome looks of iOS26 this week. The update to the latest version of Apple's smartphone operating system brings a number of welcome new features like a simplified camera interface, lock screen live translations and super duper spam call screening. But Liquid Glass? A lot of folks hate it and given that they've rolled it out on multiple platforms, it's a visual language that's likely here to stay.

If the thought of being stuck with Liquid Glass makes you long for a dumb phone, there's a few things you can do to make your smartphone's interface look a little bit more tolerable. Lifehacker's Michelle Ehrhardt has the goods on how to gussy up your iPhone to make it pretty once more. The steps she suggests are smart, well written and easy for anyone to implement.

You may not be able to escape Apple's Walled Garden, but you can choose what the flowers look like.