I terminated my Disney streaming services

The failure to give a damn about free speech needs to come with a price. Disney's ABC has chosen the path of least resistance, rather than defend its rights, weakening us all.

I am also an annual passholder at Disneyland; sadly, they lock us into annual contracts on that, but I won't be renewing unless they make some profound changes and genuinely make an effort. It is heartbreaking to see Disney cave instantly over an illegal threat and abandon the right to free speech.

