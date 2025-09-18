Instagram artist captures cats' hilariously undignified moments

It is perhaps a testament to the remarkable cuteness of cats that they manage to stay cute even in their most undignified moments. Are they cute despite the strained, scrunkly, overenergetic faces… or because of them? Either way, Léo Forest's messy sketchess capture cats at their worst, or perhaps at their best. They're creatures of paradox, is the point I'm getting at here.

I know it's not photorealistic, but it feels photorealistic. Forest's art looks for all the world like moments frozen in time; like you could reach out and really get your face clawed off. His Instagram is full of them, and more than worth a scroll through if you're an animal lover (even in their worst moments).