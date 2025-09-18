Majority of American women under 40 now childless

More than half of American women in their prime childbearing years have not had children, according to a new study from the Carsey School of Public Policy at the University of New Hampshire.

The research shows that 52 percent of women aged 20-39 have not given birth as of 2024. Kenneth Johnson, senior demographer at Carsey, found that while there are 4 million more women in this age group compared to 2006, 7 million fewer have become mothers. This has resulted in 11.8 million fewer babies born over the past 17 years than expected based on previous fertility rates.

"These fertility and child-bearing decisions have implications for health care, schools, child-related businesses, and eventually for the labor force," Johnson says.

Johnson points to several factors contributing to this trend, including economic issues like the Great Recession, social changes such as increased educational and career opportunities for women, and the rising costs of housing and childcare.

