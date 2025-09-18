Silencing satire: Goebbels' 1939 political comedy purge in Nazi Germany

The New York Times reported in 1939 that Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels terminated the careers of five prominent German comedians. Their crime? Making political jokes about the Nazi regime. Werner Finck, Peter Sachse, and "The Three Rulands" were expelled from the Reich's Chamber of Culture for displaying "a lack of any positive attitude toward National Socialism."

The comedians had dared to joke about Hitler's building programs, the Four-Year Plan, and even mimicked the physical mannerisms of Nazi leaders. Goebbels publicly denounced them as "brazen, impertinent, arrogant and tactless" while simultaneously attacking their audiences as "parasitic scum" who applauded their performances.

This historical episode reveals the authoritarian playbook against satirists: official condemnation, professional destruction, and public humiliation.

Goebbels claimed the Nazi party had a "keen sense of humor" during their rise to power but could no longer tolerate mockery once established. His justification was telling: as National Socialism planned to remain in power for "2,000 years," it had "neither the time nor the patience" for critical humor — a sentiment that echoes whenever governments move to silence their comedic critics.

Previously:

• Brazilian authoritarian Bolsonaro fires his culture minister for giving a speech plagiarized from Joseph Goebbels

• Sean Spicer threatens reporter who emailed a question