This discounted Surface Pro 7 might be the most versatile device you own

TL;DR: The Surface Pro 7 combines a high-resolution 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10th Gen Intel power, and all-day battery life for a majorly discounted $659.99 (MSRP $1,169).
- 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with sharp 2736 x 1824 resolution
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5 with Intel Iris Plus Graphics for smooth multitasking
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD keep work, files, and apps running fast
- Weighs only 1.7 lbs and just 0.33 inches thin — so it's ultra-portable
- All-day battery life up to 10.5 hours for work or travel
- Dolby-enhanced stereo speakers and dual mics for calls and streaming
- USB-C, USB-A, Surface Connect, and microSDXC slot for versatile expansion
- Kickstand and Surface accessory compatibility turn it from a tablet into a laptop instantly
- Brand-new and factory sealed — not a refurb or open-box unit
- Note: there is no product warranty coverage on this item
A sharp display, all-day battery, and serious processing power — all in a lightweight 2-in-1 that costs way less than the competition. Grab the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (2019) with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD, brand-new sealed, for $659.99.
Microsoft 12.3″ Surface Pro 7 (2019) 8GB RAM 256GB SSD
