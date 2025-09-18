This Tibetan fox looks like "when the fox you drew in 5th grade comes alive"

I found a new funny-looking creature to fall in love with — the one, the only, the glorious, the absolutely redonk Tibetan fox. How have I only just now encountered this extremely ridiculous — and adorable — beast? Better late than never, I say! The long wait was definitely worth it!

If you haven't yet had the extreme pleasure of gazing upon the Tibetan fox, you must do so immediately. Just look at its silly, thick, block head! And its amazing snout! And its short little corgi-like body! And its thick bushy tail! What I love the most, though, is the look on its face that just screams, "why yes, in fact, I *am* permanently stoned." Seriously, what's not to love?

The particularly gorgeous lil' fella in the video below was spotted by the talented Peter Yan, who is based in Melbourne, Australia-based and describes himself as a "creative "entrepreneur, travel photographer, and tech geek." He recently posted photos and videos of the Tibetan fox, with the caption:

When the fox you drew in 5th grade comes alive… 😭



This is a Tibetan fox — it has the funniest square face and the most unbothered stare. They live way up on the Tibetan Plateau, usually hunting little marmots and pikas. Super rare to actually see one in person.



📍 in the middle of nowhere, Tibet

The comments on his post were as hilarious as the funny fox's face:

Bro looks like a Renaissance painting of a fox He's like if a corgi and a fox had a baby 😍 Why the long face? He looks like his name is Brian.

On a post about Yan's Tibetan fox sighting in the subreddit "Interesting as Fuck," Redditors didn't disappoint, either:

I love how these foxes just look badly photoshopped or poorly drawn. They are the best kinds of foxes. It looks like a stop-motion puppet. First thing I thought of. Wes Anderson ass fox

And the comments on this longer video about Tibetan foxes, posted by Animalogic on YouTube, are also top-notch:

Taxidermy fox gone wrong. The Tibetan Fox looks like it was drawn by someone who's never seen a fox.

IFL Science explains why Tibetan foxes look so (wonderfully) strange, explaining that their "thick, square-shaped heads" allow the foxes to hunt pikas, which are small rabbit-like creatures that are their main source of food. IFL Science also posits that the shape of their face could also be an evolutionary adaptation to the strong winds on the Tibetan plateau. Tiben foxes live in a high-altitude area stretching across India, China, Tibet, and Nepal. Their thick fur and fluffy tail, are, of course, an adaptation that allows them to stay warm in extremely cold temperatures.

Oh, Tibetan fox, I don't even care why you look the way you do, I just know I love how you look, and I hope to see more of you!

Check out Yan's fantastic photography on his Instagram, or YouTube.