Trump brings bigotry to Britain

When it comes to rasicsm, Donald Trump is constant like the North Star. A lot of people in Britain are unhappy that the Trumps have come to England on an official state visit to play dressup with King Charles and his Queen because I say so (his mum deemed her Queen Consort just before she passed) wife, Camila. And is it any wonder: at a time when white nationalism and crimes against immigrants are on the rise in the Island nation, the Orange Blunder is flapping his gums on what to do about foriegners coming to the country for refuge and opportunity:

From The Guardian:

Trump ended the state visit with a warning that illegal migration could destroy the UK, telling Starmer that he should follow the US in taking tough action to stop migrants unlawfully crossing its southern border. "I think your situation is very similar. You have people coming in and I told the prime minister I would stop it, and it doesn't matter if you call out the military, it doesn't matter what means you use," Trump said. "It destroys countries from within and we're actually now removing a lot of the people that came into our country."

You can always count on Trump to be classy. And wrong.

The English government doesn't need outside nationalist ideas. They're doing just fine with their own. Earlier today, the Home Office saw to it that five people who arrived by small boat from Fance, went back to France. It's part of a deal that the two countries struck back in August. As part of the arrangement, France agreed to take back anyone who came from France illegally, provided an equal number of individuals who used legal means to enter the nation were given the green light to step foot in England. It's a policy that the Home Office has started to leverage to do some questionable things. Their deal with France states that no kids can be sent back. Last week, officials brought a 17-year old to Heathrow to punt back to the land of ham and butter sandwiches. The Home Office told their French counterparts that the minor was lying and, in fact is 18 years old.

I don't know about you, but that sounds pretty greasy to me.