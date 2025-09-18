Why societal collapse might not be the catastrophe we imagine

Cambridge researcher Luke Kemp's new book, Goliath's Curse: The History and Future of Societal Collapse, presents the case that past instances of societal collapse often benefited the 99%.

After five years studying historical civilizational failures, Kemp makes a crucial distinction between complex, collective civilizations and what he terms "Goliaths" – centralized systems where elites extract wealth through domination and violence. According to Kemp, we currently live within a "global Goliath."

His book challenges conventional perspectives by presenting evidence of how populations often flourished after the fall of oppressive regimes. "We tend to view collapse through the eyes of the 1%, those who have the most to lose," Kemp explains.

In a recent interview, Kemp says, "The book is maybe pretty pessimistic about the future, but much more optimistic about people. And I trust if we gave them the right information and we had the right systems in place, we'd actually come up with pretty good solutions to what to do going forward."

