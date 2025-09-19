A joyful Ice Cream Man spreads love in Colorado

"I like doing stupid stuff in the mountains," said the Ice Cream Man during an interview with Colorado's Next9 News. In this case, "stupid stuff" is handing out ice cream at high elevation.

This guy is awesome. I think Ice Cream Man beats out Portland's Unipiper and New Orleans' Dancing Vader. Colorado finally has something other than Lauren Boebert to talk about.

Previously:

• Massive boulder that rolled onto Colorado highway is too expensive to move, will now be a tourist attraction

• Colorado extinguishes 100-year-old coal fire

• Colorado police bind woman on railroad tracks, let her get hit by a locomotive