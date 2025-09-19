Calls for Jeffries' resignation grow as Democrats revolt over honoring conspiracy theorist Kirk

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) inflamed his party's anger by leading 93 Democrats in voting to honor white Christian nationalist and conspiracy theorist Charlie Kirk. He should resign.

The honor, which is purely ceremonial, stated, "Charlie Kirk became one of the most prominent voices in America, engaging in respectful, civil discourse across college campuses, media platforms, and national forums, always seeking to elevate truth, foster understanding, and strengthen the Republic."

Jeffries was one of 94 Democrats to vote in favor of the bill, but, as the leader of Democrats in the chamber, he ended up being on the receiving end of a wave of outrage.

As one critic wrote on Bluesky, "You're a complete disgrace voting to honor a bigot and enemy of democracy like Kirk. Shame on you. Resign."