Disney cancels Kimmel segment after threats, recalling Walt's 1938 meeting with Nazi filmmaker

Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Entertainment head Dana Walden pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! after receiving threats from ABC affiliates and warning's from the FCC, fearing license revocations.

It's disappointing but not surprising.

In 1938, Nazi filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl traveled from Germany to Hollywood. This was shortly after Kristallnacht, a violent pogrom where Nazi forces and civilians destroyed Jewish homes, businesses, and synagogues across Germany, killed at least 91 Jewish people, and arrested 30,000 Jewish men who were sent to concentration camps.

Alarmed by news that a Nazi propagandist had come the America, the Hollywood Anti-Nazi League took out a full-page ad in The Hollywood Reporter that said:

There is no room in Hollywood for Leni Riefenstahl. In this moment when hundreds of thousands of our brethren await certain death, close your doors to all Nazi agents.

Riefenstahl was shunned by everyone, save gossip columnist Hedda Hopper and Walt Disney.

Disney wanted to get his films back into Germany, where Hitler had banned American movies because Hollywood was "controlled by the Jews." Meeting Riefenstahl was a way to leverage her influence in Nazi Germany to lift the ban on Disney films.

"Disney gave Riefenstahl a tour of his studio and showed her the storyboards to Fantasia," reports the Hollywood Reporter. "But when Riefenstahl asked Disney to screen Olympia and vouch for it, Disney balked. After all, he had to do business in this town."

It looks like the Disney of today still has more Walt in it than it would like to admit.

On the plus side, Disney produced a satirical anti-Nazi cartoon for the United States government in 1943 called "Der Fuehrer's Face." Walt Disney said of it, "We felt that the best way to handle this subject was to ridicule the Germans. This was not because we belittled the seriousness of the war, but because we felt that laughter was the best way to handle a situation of this kind."

It looks like Disney of today is reluctant to ridicule authoritarians when faced with potential consequences.