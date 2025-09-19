It's time for you to own your apps, for good

TL;DR: No more monthly payments! Get unlimited access to Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $29.97 (Reg. $229.00).

No one owns anything these days. We don't buy music, unless you're Taylor Swift, buying back her masters. Instead, we pay monthly subscriptions for streaming services. And we don't buy or even rent our movies or TV shows. Gone are the VCR and Blockbuster days. These days, we subscribe to countless streaming platforms and flick through them to fall asleep, often spending more time deciding what to watch than watching anything at all. Don't make the same mistake with your business suite of choice. And right now, you can get Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $29.97.

Don't rent your apps, own them.

Are you going to pay an assortment of $9.99, $12.99, and $17.99 fees for the rest of your life? Most people don't even know how many subscriptions they're paying for — take a look, the answer will probably horrify you. Here's one subscription you can finally put an end to: your professional business suite. With just one payment, you can get the complete MS Office professional suite for almost 90% off.

For just $29.97, you get access to the most popular business suite in the world. And it's more than just MS Word and Excel. Do more for less with Powerpoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. All that for a single, one-time payment.

The 2019 version is optimized for productivity, streamlining your processes with its intuitive features. You can write, perform calculations, revise, edit, organize, and more. And with so many capabilities embedded in the package, you'll never want for another app. Thanks to the updated look and feel of the operating systems, you can enjoy this sleek and effective offering for your documents, spreadsheets, slideshows, emails, and databases.

Get a subscription of Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 for Windows for just $29.97 (Reg. $229.00)

