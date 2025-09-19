Judge tosses Trump's $15bn New York Times lawsuit

A US judge struck down Donald Trump's $15 billion lawsuit against the New York Times and some of its journalists, citing a violation of federal rules requiring "a short plain statement" of the claim.

As reported by The Guardian, the lawsuit accused the Times of being a "mouthpiece" for the Democratic party and "spreading false and defamatory content" about Trump.

The judge granted Trump leave to amend the action, stating that a complaint is not a forum "for vituperation and invective." The lawsuit targeted several articles and a book published before the 2024 election, claiming the Times "betrayed the journalistic ideals of honesty, objectivity, and accuracy."

