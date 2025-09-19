Kayleigh McEnany waves Kirk's bloody shirt to defend Kimmel suspension

Fox stooge and former Mouthpiece of Moron, Kayleigh McEnany, unironically claims Charlie Kirk "has no amendments" after being Second Amendmented to death.

Ignoring that Kirk manipulated the First Amendment as a stick to abuse others, spread white nationalist rhetoric, and the anti-semitic "Great Replacement Theory" while also creating a bunch of videos where college kids humiliate his poor debate skills, McEnany no longer cares for it. No one should have the right to free speech, which Kirk also employed to defend the Second Amendment, because Kirk was Second Amendmented in the neck.

Charlie Kirk is the new Horst Wessel, and the Republicans will be waving the bloody shirt while stripping us of rights.

