Kodak's Charmera keychain camera sells out in hours

Film legend Kodak, struggling to stay afloat after 133 years in business, has a surprise hit on its hands: the Charmera, a tiny collectible keychain digital camera that arrived just in time to look great next to Labubus. Launched this week, they sold out within hours.

The Kodak Charmera Keychain Digital Camera Blind Boxes were released on Tuesday, Sept. 9, and sold out on the kodakfilm.reto website within 24 hours, Reto Project Sales & Marketing Director Vivienne Tsang told USA TODAY on Tuesday, Sept. 16. The brand sold 10 times more of the blind boxes than it expected to, but Tsang did not provide a final number for how many of the boxes sold. "Dying for a restock," one Instagram user wrote on kodakfilm.reto's announcement post of the blind boxes. "I need this."

There are 7 different models of the gadget, meaning you might have to buy an awful lot of blind boxes to get them all. One of the designs is rare, too.

Secret edition: The secret edition features a transparent shell that shows off the camera's inner workings — a nod to retro-tech minimalism that's sleek, see-through, and seriously cool! The probability of drawing the secret edition is 1/48.

The specifications are hardly the point, but don't expect wonders from 1/4-inch sensors cooking 1.6 megapixel JPEGs. Memory cards are not included in the $29.99 price, not that you have much chance of getting one at MSRP.