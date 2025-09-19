Macrons will present "scientific evidence" in court to prove Brigitte is a woman

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte plan to present "scientific evidence" in a US court to prove Mrs. Macron is a woman, reports the BBC.

The Macrons have filed a defamation lawsuit against right-wing conspiracy theorist Candace Owens, who has repeatedly claimed that Brigitte Macron was born male. The Macrons' lawyer, Tom Clare, said the couple will offer photographic and scientific documentation to disprove these allegations.

Owens' legal team has responded with a motion to dismiss, arguing the case shouldn't have been filed in Delaware. Owens herself has previously stated she believes her claims are true, asserting there's nothing more American than free speech and the ability to criticize.

President Macron explained their decision to Paris Match magazine: "This is about defending my honour! Because this is nonsense. This is someone who knew full well that she had false information and did so with the aim of causing harm."

The case highlights the challenges public figures face in combating online misinformation. As Clare noted, "It is incredibly upsetting to think that you have to go and subject yourself, to put this type of proof forward."

